WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – 10 teens charged for 2 carjacking rings

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

10 teens have been charged as members of two carjacking rings in the District and Maryland. 3 of the teens are facing charges in the federal court and 7 are facing charges in the superior court on armed carjacking conspiracy charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the defendants are responsible for at least a dozen incidents. “. . . a total of 10 people as members of separate alleged carjacking rings that held victims, in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, at gunpoint, stole their vehicles and then sold them,” stated the press release from the attorney’s office.





