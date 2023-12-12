NATIONAL NEWS – More than 700 members of Harvard faculty sign letter in support of university’s president

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

More than 700 faculty members at Harvard University have signed a letter urging the university’s governing body not to remove President Claudine Gay. There has been growing criticism against Gay after her congressional hearing on antisemitism, including 70 members of Congress calling for her to resign.

“We, the undersigned faculty, urge you in the strongest possible terms to defend the independence of the university and to resist political pressures that are at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom, including calls for the removal of President Claudine Gay,” wrote the faculty in the letter. “The critical work of defending a culture of free inquiry in our diverse community cannot proceed if we let its shape be dictated by outside forces.”





