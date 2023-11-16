Trending
VIRGINIA NEWS – Del. Don Scott elected to be Virginia's first Black House Speaker

Featured, Features, Politics, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Del. Don Scott was unanimously elected speaker-designee by the Virginia House Democratic Caucus to become the next speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Scott will be the first Black speaker in the state’s history. 

“I am deeply honored to be the next Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates – the first Black person to serve in this role,” said Scott on social media. The current speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Todd Gilbert, offered his congratulations, “I want to congratulate Don Scott on being chosen by his caucus to make history as the next Speaker of the House.”



