NATIONAL NEWS – Starbucks workers strike on company’s annual Red Cup Day

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Starbucks workers around the country are walking out on Thursday in an effort to unionize the company’s stores and improve working conditions. “Red Cup Day is Starbucks’ biggest sales event of the season – and also one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them,” said the Starbucks Workers United Union on social media.

Despite the strike the company claims, “We have nearly 10,000 stores open right now delighting our customers with the joy of Red Cup Day.” The union and the company’s relationship has continued to strain over the years. The company has not reached a labor agreement with any of the stores that have voted to unionize.





