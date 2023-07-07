NATIONAL NEWS— United States citizenship test faces potential changes to include English speaking portion

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Throughout 2023, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be conducting a nationwide trial of a proposed change to the US naturalization test, with opportunities for feedback from community members. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, this new test will potentially include a speaking section to assess English proficiency. This is where an officer would show images of basic conversation topics, such as the weather or food, and ask the applicants to describe them. However, many oppose this new system, stating that this evaluation of pronunciation and English skills will make it more difficult to pass the naturalization test.