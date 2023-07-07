WORLD NEWS— Storm Polly pushes through the Netherlands, killing two and destroying property

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

A powerful summer storm, Storm Polly, has pushed through the Netherlands and parts of Germany, killing at least two people and causing significant damage to property and infrastructure. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute has reportedly issued its highest level alert in the region, warning citizens to remain safe as trees continue to blow onto houses and cause delays at local airports. The Meteorological Institute has recorded winds at just over 145 kilometers per hour. Though the storm has begun to move to move away from the region to the northeast, representatives at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, emergency officials in the North Holland province, government officials, and railway managers continue to urge citizens to remain indoors until the storm has fully passed and damages can be assessed.