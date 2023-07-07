VIRGINIA NEWS— Virginia gifts a LOVE sign to Philadelphia, a first-ever for Virginia tourism efforts

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Virginia, the city “for lovers” has gifted one of their over 300 iconic LOVEwork sculptures to Pennsylvania, the first installation that has ever been gifted outside of Virginia. This reportedly marks the start of a $250,000 marketing campaign. Research has shown that Philadelphia specifically is a significant contributor to Fairfax County tourism and visitor spending. This LOVEwork gift continues a long tradition of interactions with Philadelphia symbols, such as George Washington’s Mount Vernon and Independence Hall, highlighted in Virginia, and now, Virginia’s symbols featured in the state of Pennsylvania.