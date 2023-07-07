MARYLAND NEWS— Preservation of a historical black cemetery in Montgomery County headed to the Maryland Supreme Court

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

In 2020, the Maryland Appellate Court reportedly made the decision that the Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commissions (HOC) can sell a parcel of land where the remains of hundreds of enslaved people are buried. Though the HOC stated that it “acknowledges the significance of the African American history affiliated with the site and will continue to respect and honor the legacy,” many citizens continue to disagree with the Court’s decision. Steve Lieberman, a partner at the law firm Rothwell Figg, stated that he will be filing a request for this case to be heard by the Maryland Supreme Court in the next few weeks.