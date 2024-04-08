NATIONAL NEWS – Trump says that abortion law should be left to the states

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump said that abortion rights legislation should be left to the states. He declined to endorse a potential nationwide ban.

Trump said in a video, “My views is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state.” He continued, “Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others an that’s what they will be.”





