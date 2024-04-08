NATIONAL NEWS – Nancy Pelosi joins 37 Democrats calling Biden to halt U.S. weapons to Israel

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has joined 37 other Democrats who are calling for President Joe Biden to halt the United States sending weapons to Israel. In a signed letter sent to Biden on Friday, Democrats said, “In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapon transfers.”

The letter comes after seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on April 1 while delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza. The World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the Israeli Defense Strike.





