MARYLAND NEWS – Crews in Baltimore began removing containers from ship that crashed into Francis Scott Key Bridge

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Crews in Baltimore have begun removing containers from the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge which caused it to collapse. The containers are on the deck of the ship and will lead to crews being able to remove sections of the bridge that lay on the ship.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain David O’Connell said, “The Unified Command is concurrently progressing on its main lines of effort to remove enough debris to open the channel to larger commercial traffic.” There is a temporary channel currently open which allows limited marine traffic through.





