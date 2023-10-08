NATIONAL NEWS – Simone Biles led Team USA gymnastics breaks world title team record

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team earned a record-breaking seventh consecutive world title. The team consisting of Biles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, and Joscelyn Roberson combined for a total of 167.729 points.

Led by Simone Biles, 26, who earned her 20th world championship gold medal. With this win, Biles now has 33 medals overall across the Olympics and world championships, tying her with Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo as the most decorated gymnast in history. The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris.





