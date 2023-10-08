WORLD NEWS – Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian woman and prominent leader in the fight for human rights in Iran. On Friday she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her “fight against oppression against women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” announced the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Mohammadi is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Tehran’s Evin prison. Since her initial arrest in 2011, Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison, and 154 lashes. “She is the symbol of what it means to be a freedom fighter in Iran,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.