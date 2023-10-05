MARYLAND NEWS – First Black lawmakers in a Maryland town, James and Hammond sworn in

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Brandy James and Darlene Hammond were sworn in on Monday in Federalsburg, Maryland making them the first Black lawmakers in the town’s 200-year history. They both represent the town council for District-1, a predominantly Black community.

Prior to 2022, the lawmakers in Federalsburg were elected by government officials, which resulted in all-White governments. After a legal battle led by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, the Caroline County NAACP, and other voting rights organizations, the town approved the resolution to reform the election process. “It was a thankful moment,” said Brandy James, following her victory.





