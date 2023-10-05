NATIONAL NEWS – Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to three counts of federal gun charges on Tuesday. These charges involve his 2018 firearm purchase when he allegedly lied about his drug use on the form to purchase the gun. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, told the judge that he would ask for a hearing to determine the validity of the government’s case.

The Justice Department and Biden originally brokered a deal, but it fell apart after a federal judge questioned the details. If found guilty on all three charges, Biden faces up to 25 years in prison.





