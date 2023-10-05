MARYLAND NEWS – 5 shot at Morgan State University, suspect on the run

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting at Morgan State University. Four of the five victims are students at the university, and they all have non-life-threatening injuries. Campus police on patrol arrived to the scene at around 9:25 p.m. and Baltimore Police Officers also responded.

The shooting took place during the university’s homecoming week coronation ceremony where Mr. and Ms. Morgan State University is crowned. The university has canceled classes for Wednesday in “an abundance of caution” and notified students that the counseling center is available. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that the suspect has not been located.





