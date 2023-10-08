NATIONAL NEWS – Nursing schools are turning away thousands of applicants

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Nursing schools are turning away thousands of applications because of a severe shortage of resources. “There just aren’t enough faculty, and the only reason students, potential applicants, are turned away is the lack of faculty and lack of clinical placement,” Beverly Malone, President, and CEO of the National League for Nursing shared.

In 2022 around 78,000 applications were not accepted in nursing schools nationwide. The number of students enrolling in entry-level nursing programs decreased by 1.4% from 2022 to 2023, ending a 20-year period of enrollment growth, according to data from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.





