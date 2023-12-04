NATIONAL NEWS – Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, dies at 93

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died on Friday at age 93. O’Connor was appointed by President Ronald Reagan and served from 1981 to 2006. She passed away from complications related to advanced dementia according to the Supreme Court.

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was an American icon, the first woman on our nation’s highest court,” said President Biden in a statement. “I did not agree with all of her opinions, but I admired her decency and unwavering devotion to the facts, to our country, to active citizenship and the common good.”





