Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

John Turscak, 52, is accused of attacking Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s murder, and stabbing him 22 times. Turscak has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Chauvin was in the law library when Turscak attacked him. He was treated at a local hospital and has since returned to prison custody for his remaining care.