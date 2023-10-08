NATIONAL NEWS – President Biden waives federal laws for border wall construction

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Biden administration has waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow the continuation of the construction of roughly 20 miles of border walls. In 2020 during his campaign for president, Biden promised not to build “another foot of wall” under his administration. Now President Biden claims he tried to get lawmakers to redirect the money previously allocated for border wall construction, but Congress refused. “The money was appropriated for the border wall… I can’t stop that,” Biden said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited an “acute and immediate need” to combat the rise in unlawful border entries. When asked if he thought the border walls work, Biden said, “No.”





