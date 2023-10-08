Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
POLITICS – Trump endorses Jim Jordan for House speaker, Jordan endorses Trump

Featured, Features, Politics

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH., to become the new Speaker of the House of Representatives. In a post to his social media site, Truth Social, Trump shared that Jordan  “will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete and Total endorsement.”

Republicans are scheduled to hear from the speaker candidates on Oct. 9 and a potential House-wide speaker vote on Oct. 11. “I appreciate the president’s endorsement. He’s the leader of the party. He’s gonna be our presidential nominee and I think he’s gonna be our next president — so, I appreciate that,” shared Jordan.



