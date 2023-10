Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Nicholas Stull, 25, shot and killed his father Marquis Stull, 57 on Saturday night in Montgomery County, Maryland. The Montgomery County SWAT team responded to the scene.

Nicholas Stull had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his father was pronounced dead at the scene. Stull has been charged with first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and firearm use during the commission of a violent crime.