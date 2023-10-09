WORLD NEWS – Putin predicts Ukraine to last a week without aid

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted that Ukraine would last a week if aid was discontinued, “If one just stops, it will all die in a week. The same applies to the defense system. Just imagine the aid stops tomorrow.” Putin appears to be suggesting Russia will outlast Ukraine and Western aid.

Congress is halted in part due to differing opinions regarding additional funding for Ukraine in the government’s spending bill. “We cannot under any circumstances allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden said to reporters.





