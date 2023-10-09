MARYLAND NEWS – Glen Burnie High School substitute teacher brought gun to school, arrested

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Glen Burnie High School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland was placed on lockdown the afternoon of Oct. 6 after a gun was found in the backpack of a substitute teacher. A staff member found an unattended bag in a classroom and discovered a gun after they opened the bag to identify the owner. The search prompted a lockdown.

The bag belonged to substitute teacher Derric Andre Simms, 45, who was allegedly arrested and held without bond on seven charges. “The person identified in this incident has been barred from serving as a substitute teacher or acting in any role in our school system,” Kevin Carr, Glen Burnie High School’s principal. Students are returning to class on Monday.





