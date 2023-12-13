NATIONAL NEWS – Harvard board unequivocally supports President Gay amid calls for resignation

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Harvard University President Claudine Gay has received unanimous support from the university’s board following calls for her removal from donors and politicians. “As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today affirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Havard University,” the statement from the Havard Corporation said.

Former presidents of Havard University also shared their support for President Gay. “As former Presidents of Harvard University, we offer strong support for Claudine Gay as she leads Harvard into the future,” the statement on social media said. “We look forward to supporting President Gay in whatever ways we can as Harvard faces this challenging moment for higher education and the wider world.”





