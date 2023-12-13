WORLD NEWS – UN General Assembly votes to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. 153 countries voted in favor, 10 against, and 23 abstained out of the 193 members.

The resolution calls for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access to the hostages along with their release, and for international law to be complied with. “We hope in a few days – inshallah [God willing] few hours – that the United States [will]come to the conclusion to force Israel to stop this aggression against our people,” said Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour.









