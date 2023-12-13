SPORTS NEWS – Shockwaves: Owner Ted Leonsis plans to move Wizards and Capitals to Virginia

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Washington Wizards and Capitals is planning to move the NBA and NHL teams to Northern Virginia. Virginia lawmakers approved the construction of a new development in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard on Monday.

District Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a bill for $500 million to finance a renovation of the current Capital One Arena, however, Leonsis is asking for $600 million. The current lease for the Wizards and Capitals at Capital One Arena will end in 2027.





