Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Deon Smith, 40, a DoorDash driver in Richmond, Virginia was carjacked at gunpoint by an 11-year-old and an 18-year-old while she was making deliveries. Both suspects fled the scene in Smith’s car which was later found crashed and burned in Henrico County.

Neither of the suspects had any injuries from the crash that were life-threatening. Both suspects have been charged with robbery according to officials.