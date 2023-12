Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on The Street” died on Monday at age 61. He died of a short illness according to his publicist, Jennifer Allen.

He was nominated for an Emmy Award 11 times and won twice over his career. Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, whom he was married to for more than 30 years, and their three sons.