NATIONAL NEWS — Former President Donald Trump and allies indicted by grand jury in Georgia

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

The former President Donald Trump along with 18 of his supporters have been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia. This case charged Trump with racketeering, accusing him and several of his allies, advisor Rudy Guiliani and personal lawyer Mark Meadows, of putting together a “criminal enterprise” with the intent of reversing the 2020 elections in Georgia. This most recent indictment calls into question First Amendment arguments, as Trump’s legal team has employed a defense that his actions were covered under the First Amendment freedom of speech. Additionally, legal analysts believe that federal prosecutors are aiming for a quick trial in order to have a verdict prior to the 2024 presidential election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stated that she hoped for a trial date in six months, and has vowed that she would seek to try all 19 defendants together.