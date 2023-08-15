MARYLAND NEWS— Roy McGrath, former Maryland political aide dies after suffering two gunshot wounds

By Nikita Bondale, Staff Writer

Roy McGrath, the former chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service and former chief of staff to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, has died after suffering two gunshot wounds, one of which was self-inflicted. According to authorities, McGrath failed to appear for his trial on federal corruption charges at the Baltimore federal courthouse. McGrath was approached in his vehicle by FBI agents in Tennessee. Investigation reports state that FBI agents announced themselves and ordered McGrath to put his hands out the open driver’s side window, to which McGrath replied “No, I have a gun, and it’s loaded.” Following this, McGrath “fired his gun striking his right temple, and the agent fired one round striking McGrath’s left cheek.” McGrath was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was pronounced dead thirty minutes later.