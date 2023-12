Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Officials are investigating a swatting call made to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, home on Christmas Day. The call was made through a suicide prevention hotline.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here,” posted Greene to social media. “My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”