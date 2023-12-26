MARYLAND NEWS- 10-year-old dies in Christmas morning house fire

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A 10-year-old died on Christmas morning after her fire broke out at her Elkton home. When firefighters responded to the scene they found a family of five waiting outside telling them that the 10-year-old was still trapped inside. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray in a statement. “It is a heartbreaking day for Elkton and the community of Winding Brook Village.”





