WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Former DC mayor and Ward 7 councilmember Vince Gray, not seeking re-election in 2024

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vince Gray, the former District mayor and the current councilmember for Ward 7, announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024. He was first elected to represent Ward 7 on the council in 2004, where he also served a term as the council chairman before he was elected as mayor in 2011.

“Our shared desire to make the District a better place each and every day is enduring,” said Gray in a statement. “I will continue to be an advocate for our city and people who call it home, but the time has come for me to pursue that as a private citizen. Therefore, I will not seek re-election in 2024.”