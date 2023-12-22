WORLD NEWS – At least 14 killed in Prague university shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A student opened fire at Charles University in Prague on Thursday killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 others. The shooting took place in the philosophy department of the university where the gunman was a student. The gunman, whose name has not been revealed, died during the shooting though it is unclear if he killed himself or if he was killed by officers gunfire.

The shooter has been suspected of killing his father earlier on Thursday along with another man and his 2-month-old daughter on Dec. 15, according to Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek. This shooting marks the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting in history.





