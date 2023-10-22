MARYLAND NEWS – Will Jawando drops out of Maryland Senate race

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Will Jawando announced on Friday that he will end his campaign for Maryland’s U.S. Senate race. “I’ve decided that it’s time to take a step back from the race,” Jawando said in a statement. “. . . I frankly no longer see a path for myself to victory.”

If elected Jawando would have made history as the first Black senator in Maryland’s history. The competition for the state’s senate seat is now between Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Rep. David Trone, D-MD.





