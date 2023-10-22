NATIONAL NEWS – Senator Laphonza Butler will not seek election in 2024

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-CA, announced that she will not seek a full-term election in 2024. Butler was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the late Sen. Feinstein, D-CA, remaining term. Three Democratic members of Congress — Katie Porter, Barbara Lee, and Adam Schiff along with former Major League Baseball player and Republican Steve Garvey are running for the seat.

“I’ve always believed elected leaders should have real clarity about why they’re in office and what they want to do with the responsibility and power they have,” Butler shared on social media. “. . . I’ve decided not to run for a full term in the US Senate. Knowing you can win a campaign doesn’t always mean you should run a campaign.”





