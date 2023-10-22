NATIONAL NEWS – Former Donald Trump attorney pleaded guilty in Georgia Trump election case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Sidney Powell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty on Thursday to six reduced charges for her role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Powell took a plea deal resulting in a $6,000 fine, and 6 years of probation, and she will have to testify in the case.

Powell is one of the 18 co-defendants in Trump’s election interference case. Powell is the second defendant in the case to take a plea deal following bail bondsman Scott Hall who pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts and agreed to testify against his co-defendants.





