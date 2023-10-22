MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland judge shot and killed at his home

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of his home on Thursday night. Authorities responded to the scene and Wilkinson was taken to a hospital where he later died. Maryland State Police Troopers were deployed to the homes of other judges in Washington County on Thursday night.

Wilkinson had been an associate judge in the Washington County Circuit Court since January 2020. “The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson,” said a statement from the Maryland Judiciary. “As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy.”