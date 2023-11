Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Greenbelt council member Ric Gordon died on Sunday at age 41. Gordon was first elected as a council member in November 2021 and was recently reelected for his second term earlier this month.

“With profound sadness, The City of Greenbelt reports the untimely passing of our beloved City of Greenbelt Councilmember, Ric Gordon,” the city said in a press release.