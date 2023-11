Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Gentil Mwenze Banze was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Marine veteran, Luis Alfredo Perez Jr. and his dog, in June 2022. Banze pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in July.

Banze hit Perez while he was on an evening walk with his dog on Old Bridge Road in Prince George’s County. According to court records, after serving his sentence, Banze will be under supervised probation for three years.