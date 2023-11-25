MARYLAND NEWS – 2 children fatally hit by car while walking to school

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two Prince George’s County children were killed after being hit by a car while walking to school on Monday morning. The children were walking to Riverdale Elementary School when the accident happened.

“The unimaginable loss of two innocent children struck and killed by a van while walking to school, has left our community in mourning,” said Prince George’s County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks. “Our hearts ache for these families who are now facing a permanent void during what should be a time of togetherness and Thanksgiving.”





