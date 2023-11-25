NATIONAL NEWS – 2 killed after car explodes at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A vehicle traveling from the American side of the U.S.-Canada Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge border exploded on Wednesday after crashing, killing two people. The border was closed for hours after the explosion as officials worked to determine whether it was a potential terrorist attack.

The FBI investigation concluded and they found no trace of terrorist activity and turned the case over to the Niagara Falls Police Department. “There is no indication of terrorist involvement in the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at this time,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.





