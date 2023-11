Mariah Cain, Staff Writing

A 17-year-old driver faces DUI charges after a car crash in Fairfax County severely injured six other teens. According to Fairfax County Lt. Jim Curry, five of the passengers were ejected and one other was extricated from the wreckage. The driver was not seriously injured.

“What is clear is that speed and alcohol were absolutely factors of the crash,” said Curry. “Most of the juveniles, from what we’ve been able to determine so far, were not wearing their seatbelts.”