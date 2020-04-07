ENTERTAINMENT – Singer Bill Withers, of “Lean on Me” fame, dies at 81

April 6, 2020

Jacob Hollifield

News Writer

Entertainment

Perhaps most popular for his songs “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” Bill Withers has passed away at the age of 81 from heart complications. Withers died on Monday in Los Angeles. In a statement released by the family, they express their devastation from the loss of their father and husband, but said, “His music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.” Withers was a native of Slab Fork, WV and was raised by his mother until he joined the Navy at 17. Upon his discharge, he moved to LA and began recording music where, in 1971, he signed with Sussex Records. After 9 nominations and 3 wins at the Grammy’s, Withers stopped making music in the mid-1980s. Since that time, he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2015), Songwriters Hall of Fame (2005), and has been covered by multiple popular artists of previous and following generations.