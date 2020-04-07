THE NATION – Coronavirus deaths in the US pass 10,000 as cases rise to highest peak around the world

April 6, 2020
Jacob Hollifield
News Writer
The Nation
Currently, the US is leading in the World with 359,203 active cases, followed by Spain with significantly fewer active cases, 81,426. Maryland ranks 17/50 for most cases in the US with 4,045 total cases. Virginia ranks 20/50 with 2,878 total cases. DC ranks 31/50 with 1,097 total cases. New York is leading in total cases with 130,689, over 3 times the amount of New Jersey with 41,090
World
- Total Cases: 1,330,596
- Deaths: 73,893
- Recoveries: 277,720
- Active: 978,983
- Closed: 351,613
USA
- Total Cases: 356,653
- Deaths: 10,516
- Recoveries: 19,308
- Active: 326,829
- Closed: 19, 308
D.C.
- Total Cases: 1,097
- Deaths: 24
- Active: 815
- Closed: 258
Maryland
- Total Cases: 4,045
- Deaths: 91
- Active: 3,770
- Closed: 184
Virginia:
- Total Cases: 2,878
- Deaths: 54
- Active: 2,822
- Closed: 2
-