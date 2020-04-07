Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»THE NATION – Coronavirus deaths in the US pass 10,000 as cases rise to highest peak around the world

THE NATION – Coronavirus deaths in the US pass 10,000 as cases rise to highest peak around the world

0
By on Featured, Features, National

April 6, 2020

Jacob Hollifield

News Writer

The Nation

Currently, the US is leading in the World with 359,203 active cases, followed by Spain with significantly fewer active cases, 81,426. Maryland ranks 17/50 for most cases in the US with 4,045 total cases. Virginia ranks 20/50 with 2,878 total cases. DC ranks 31/50 with 1,097 total cases. New York is leading in total cases with 130,689, over 3 times the amount of New Jersey with 41,090

 

World

  • Total Cases: 1,330,596
  • Deaths: 73,893
  • Recoveries: 277,720
  • Active: 978,983
  • Closed: 351,613

USA

  • Total Cases: 356,653
  • Deaths: 10,516
  • Recoveries: 19,308
  • Active: 326,829
  • Closed: 19, 308

D.C.

  • Total Cases: 1,097
  • Deaths: 24
  • Active: 815
  • Closed: 258

Maryland

  • Total Cases: 4,045
  • Deaths: 91
  • Active: 3,770
  • Closed: 184

Virginia:

  • Total Cases: 2,878
  • Deaths: 54
  • Active: 2,822
  • Closed: 2
Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.