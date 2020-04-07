THE NATION – Coronavirus deaths in the US pass 10,000 as cases rise to highest peak around the world

April 6, 2020

Jacob Hollifield

News Writer

The Nation

Currently, the US is leading in the World with 359,203 active cases, followed by Spain with significantly fewer active cases, 81,426. Maryland ranks 17/50 for most cases in the US with 4,045 total cases. Virginia ranks 20/50 with 2,878 total cases. DC ranks 31/50 with 1,097 total cases. New York is leading in total cases with 130,689, over 3 times the amount of New Jersey with 41,090

World

Total Cases: 1,330,596

Deaths: 73,893

Recoveries: 277,720

Active: 978,983

Closed: 351,613

USA

Total Cases: 356,653

Deaths: 10,516

Recoveries: 19,308

Active: 326,829

Closed: 19, 308

D.C.

Total Cases: 1,097

Deaths: 24

Active: 815

Closed: 258

Maryland

Total Cases: 4,045

Deaths: 91

Active: 3,770

Closed: 184

Virginia: