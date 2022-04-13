Samara Schulman, Appointed President of OnPoint

PRESS RELEASE

Samara Schulman, OnPoint’s Director of Business Operations, is

Appointed President of OnPoint

Arlington, VA (4/13/22) – OnPoint Consulting, Inc. (“OnPoint”) proudly announces the appointment of Samara Schulman as OnPoint’s President, effective May 1st.

Upon appointing Ms. Schulman as President, OnPoint’s Board of Directors wrote “[We] need not tell you that Samara is thoroughly knowledgeable of all OnPoint operations. Samara will complement that knowledge and experience with renewed energy, a fresh look at OnPoint’s organization and operations and a commitment to the success of the company. [We] believe Samara is the leader that OnPoint needs, and we look forward to working with her as she charts what we believe is an exciting future for OnPoint”.

Samara has over 20 years of experience in financial analysis, project management, and human capital management, holds multiple industry certifications, and has an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. As Director of Business Operations, she oversaw Contract Administration, Finance, Accounting, Recruiting, and IT, and serves on the Leadership Team.

“We are an organization that leverages technology to advance Government’s mission and we work closely with Government to protect the 16 critical infrastructure sectors of the United States. I have been fortunate to have worked with OnPoint for the past 11 years and I know that our culture and passion drive our success—I am looking forward to leading OnPoint in this next chapter!”, Ms. Schulman remarked.

OnPoint is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sapient Government Services, Inc. delivering secure IT infrastructure, enterprise systems, and solutions for the U.S. federal government. Our specialized strategy, cyber, strategic communications, and technology capabilities are changing the way our clients improve performance, effectively deliver results, and manage risk. OnPoint holds ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 certifications and a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating in both development and services.