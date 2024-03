Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Vaughan Gething was elected as Wales’ first minister making him the first Black head of government in Europe’s history. Gething, 50, is a Zambian-born lawyer, but he was raised in England.

“Today, we turn a page in the book of our nation’s history — a history we write together,” said Gething. “Not just because I have the honor of becoming the first Black leader in any European country, but because a generational dial has jumped too.”