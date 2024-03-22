NATIONAL NEWS – U.S. Department of Justice sues Apple

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple on Thursday for alleged monopolization. The Justice Department and 16 other state district attorneys believe that Apple is violating Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

“Apple exercises its monopoly power to extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants, among others,” states the Department of Justice’s press release. “Through this monopolization lawsuit, the Justice Department and state Attorneys General are seeking relief to restore competition to these vital markets on behalf of the American public.”





