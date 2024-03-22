MARYLAND NEWS – Entire Ridgely Police Department in Maryland suspended pending state investigation

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The entire police force in Ridgely, Maryland has been suspended. The Eastern Shore Ridgely Police Department suspended the force as they await the results of an investigation by state prosecutors.

“The Commissioners of Ridgley (the “Commissioners”) suspended with pay the entirety of the Ridgely Police Department (the “Department”), effectively immediately, pending investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor,” states the town’s government website. “The Commissioners are currently developing a temporary agreement with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department to guarantee uninterrupted public safety services for the citizens of Town of Ridgely (the “Town”).”





